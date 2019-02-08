Grizzlies' Bruno Caboclo: Career-high 16 points in loss
Caboclo accumulated 16 points (6-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, and one assist in 30 minutes during Thursday's 117-95 loss to the Thunder.
Caboclo was one of eight players on the Grizzlies who saw the floor, as the team was understaffed following a busy day of trades. While the 23-year-old forward took advantage of the opportunity by amassing a career high scoring total and matching career highs in rebounds and made threes, he also committed a career-worst four turnovers and isn't likely to hold down such a significant role once the recently acquired players (C.J. Miles, Avery Bradley, Jonas Valanciunas, Delon Wright, Tyler Dorsey) and Kyle Anderson (shoulder) are ready to suit up.
