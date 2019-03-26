Grizzlies' Bruno Caboclo: Career night in Monday's victory
Caboclo contributed 24 points (8-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block in 35 minutes during Monday's 115-103 win over the Thunder.
Caboclo finished with career highs in scoring, rebounding, and made threes, as he was downright dominant in this one. The absences of Mike Conley (thigh), Avery Bradley (lower leg), Kyle Anderson (shoulder), Dillon Brooks (toe), Jaren Jackson (thigh), Joakim Noah (knee), and C.J. Miles (foot) have provided an easy path to decent minutes for Caboclo, and he has been making the most of his increased opportunities as of late.
