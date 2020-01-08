Caboclo's $1.85 million contract for 2019-20 became guaranteed after he remained on the Grizzlies' roster through Tuesday's deadline, Anthony Sain of SI.com reports.

Caboclo hasn't been a fixture in coach Taylor Jenkins' rotation this season with an average of only 9.0 minutes per game over 21 appearances, but the Grizzlies value the length and athleticism he offers as a reserve in the frontcourt. With Jonas Valanciunas, Jaren Jackson and Brandon Clarke filling nearly all the minutes at center or power forward in any given game, however, Caboclo will likely need an injury before he garners any meaningful playing time.