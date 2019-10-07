Grizzlies' Bruno Caboclo: Contributes across board in win
Caboclo finished with 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt), nine rebounds, three blocks and an assist in Sunday's exhibition win over Maccabi Haifa.
The sixth-year forward led the Grizzlies in plus-minus, recording a plus-24 and nearing a double-double in 28 minutes of play. Caboclo had a solid season for Memphis a year ago, finishing with averages of 8.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.0 block in 23.5 minutes per game, while shooting 42.7 percent from the field, 36.9 percent from three and 84.0 percent from the line. While it's unclear what role Caboclo can expect to see in 2019-20, his slow but steady improvement and strong defensive presence could make him an intriguing piece if he's able to find minutes.
