Grizzlies' Bruno Caboclo: Dispatched to G League
Caboclo was assigned to the Hustle on Monday.
Caboclo was dispatched to the G League on Monday in order to get extra reps. He's struggled to find regular minutes within coach Taylor Jenkins' lineup this season and is posting averages of just 2.8 points and 2.0 rebounds in 8.7 minutes per game.
