The Grizzlies re-signed Caboclo to a second 10-day contract Saturday, Omari Sankofa II of The Athletic reports.

After a standout season in the G League, the 2014 first-round pick earned a look from the Grizzlies in late January and has immediately stepped into a rotation role. Though Caboclo is only shooting 27.6 percent from the field through five outings, he's averaging 1.6 blocks in only 23.0 minutes per game. Caboclo's odds of retaining a regular second-unit role for the rest of the season if the Grizzlies elect to trade veteran big men Marc Gasol and/or JaMychal Green prior to Thursday's deadline.