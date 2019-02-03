Grizzlies' Bruno Caboclo: Earns another 10-day deal
The Grizzlies re-signed Caboclo to a second 10-day contract Saturday, Omari Sankofa II of The Athletic reports.
After a standout season in the G League, the 2014 first-round pick earned a look from the Grizzlies in late January and has immediately stepped into a rotation role. Though Caboclo is only shooting 27.6 percent from the field through five outings, he's averaging 1.6 blocks in only 23.0 minutes per game. Caboclo's odds of retaining a regular second-unit role for the rest of the season if the Grizzlies elect to trade veteran big men Marc Gasol and/or JaMychal Green prior to Thursday's deadline.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Bruno Caboclo: Strong defensive showing•
-
Grizzlies' Bruno Caboclo: Plays 23 minutes in Monday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' Bruno Caboclo: Expected to sign with Grizzlies•
-
Bruno Caboclo: Tallies another double-double•
-
Bruno Caboclo: Excellent outing from three-point land•
-
Bruno Caboclo: Doesn't make Houston's final roster•
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...