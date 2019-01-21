Grizzlies' Bruno Caboclo: Expected to sign with Grizzlies
Caboclo is expected to sign a 10-day contract with the Grizzlies, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Prior to linking up with the Grizzlies, Caboclo appeared in 28 games for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers of the G League, posting averages of 16.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and a combined 4.3 blocks/steals per game (28.4 minutes). With the Grizzlies slowly slipping out of playoff contention, the 23-year-old Caboclo could play his way into a roster spot if he shows promise.
