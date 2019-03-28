Caboclo compiled 17 points (7-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt), 13 rebounds, three assists, two blocks, and one steal in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 118-103 loss to the Warriors.

Caboclo finished with a career high rebounding total and recorded his second career double-double. The 23-year-old wing had zero double-doubles through his first 60 games in the league, and now he has collected his first two in consecutive contests. Saturday's matchup with a Suns team that's not known for defense provides Caboclo a chance to put together another gaudy stat line.