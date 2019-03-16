Grizzlies' Bruno Caboclo: Gets start Saturday
Caboclo will start Saturday's game against the WIzards.
Caboclo will get the starting nod after a one-game stint off the bench. In seven previous starts, Caboclo's averaging 5.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 21.6 minutes.
