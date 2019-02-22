Grizzlies' Bruno Caboclo: Joins starting five
Caboclo is starting at power forward Friday against the Clippers, Chris Herrington of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
With Jaren Jackson dealing with a quadriceps issue and Jonas Valanciunas tending to personal matters, Caboclo will enter the starting lineup Friday. When playing more than 25 minutes this season (three games), Caboclo is averaging 11.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists.
