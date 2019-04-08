Grizzlies' Bruno Caboclo: Logs 13 points, 17 boards in loss
Caboclo contributed 13 points (4-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 17 rebounds, four assists, and one block in 39 minutes during Sunday's 129-127 overtime loss to the Mavericks.
Caboclo collected a career high rebounding total while delivering his third double-double across the last seven games. The 23-year-old forward continues to showcase his well-rounded skillset down the stretch this season, and he's likely to continue earning ample minutes across the final two matchups of 2018-19.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Bruno Caboclo: Back in starting five•
-
Grizzlies' Bruno Caboclo: Takes step back Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Bruno Caboclo: Another solid all-around line•
-
Grizzlies' Bruno Caboclo: Full line in Wednesday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' Bruno Caboclo: Career night in Monday's victory•
-
Grizzlies' Bruno Caboclo: Gets start Saturday•
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...