Caboclo contributed 13 points (4-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 17 rebounds, four assists, and one block in 39 minutes during Sunday's 129-127 overtime loss to the Mavericks.

Caboclo collected a career high rebounding total while delivering his third double-double across the last seven games. The 23-year-old forward continues to showcase his well-rounded skillset down the stretch this season, and he's likely to continue earning ample minutes across the final two matchups of 2018-19.