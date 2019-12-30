Grizzlies' Bruno Caboclo: Logs one minute
Caboclo finished with zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) in one minute during Sunday's 117-104 win over the Hornets.
Caboclo has combined to play 16 minutes across his last five appearances while scoring a grand total of two points. After averaging 23.5 minutes per game across 34 tilts in 2018-19, Caboclo is no longer part of the regular rotation here in 2019-20. As such, he can be left on waiver wires across all formats.
