Caboclo put up 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five rebounds, two blocks, two steals and one assist in 24 minutes off the bench Monday in the Grizzlies' 107-100 loss to the Rockets.

Caboclo only logged 18 total minutes across the Grizzlies' first five games, but he received his most meaningful run in the rotation of the season Monday with Jaren Jackson (knee) out. The Grizzlies are viewing Jackson's injury as a day-to-day concern for now, so Caboclo could find himself back on the outside of the rotation as soon as Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves.