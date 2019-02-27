Caboclo will start Wednesday's game against Chicago, Chris Herrington of The Daily Memphian reports.

With Jaren Jackson and Ivan Rabb both out of action Wednesday, Caboclo will start for the second time in three games. He'll be joined up from by deadline-addition Jonas Valanciunas, and both players -- as well as Joakim Noah -- should be set for hefty minutes.

