Caboclo (coach's decision) didn't see the court Sunday in the Grizzlies' 134-133 overtime win over the Nets.

Caboclo looked like he had a chance at winning a rotation spot coming out of the preseason, but after playing five minutes in the Oct. 23 opener, the Brazilian big man has failed to leave the bench in either of the last two contests. The 24-year-old probably won't see his playing time outlook improve in the near future, as starting center Jonas Valanciunas played 20 minutes Sunday and should settle around 30 within the next few games once the Grizzlies lift his restriction.