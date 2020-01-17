Grizzlies' Bruno Caboclo: Out at least a month
Cabocle was diagnosed with a bone bruise on his left knee and will miss the next 4-to-6 weeks.
The 24-year-old has been sidelined since hyperextending his left knee Monday versus the Santa Cruz Warriors, and he'll now face an extended absence due to the injury. Caboclo is averaging 8.7 minutes in 22 appearances with the Grizzlies this season, but he hasn't seen significant playing time since an eight-game stretch in the first half of December.
