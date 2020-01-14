Grizzlies' Bruno Caboclo: Out with knee soreness
Caboclo won't play Tuesday against Houston due to left knee soreness.
Caboclo hasn't had much of a role with the Grizzlies so far this season, averaging just 8.7 minutes along with 2.8 points in 22 games, so his absence Tuesday shouldn't have much of an impact on the team's rotation.
