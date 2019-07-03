Grizzlies' Bruno Caboclo: Playing in summer league
Caboclo will participate in summer league with the Grizzlies.
The 23-year-old saw the biggest role of his career last season, averaging 23.5 minutes across 34 games, which included 19 starts. That said, he still has to prove he's capable of being a rotational player for a competitive squad.
