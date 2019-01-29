Grizzlies' Bruno Caboclo: Plays 23 minutes in Monday's loss
Caboclo collected five points (1-6 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and five rebounds in 23 minutes during Monday's 95-92 loss to the Nuggets.
Caboclo has earned 52 minutes across the last two contests, including 11 points (3-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two blocks, one assist, and one steal in 29 minutes during Saturday's win over the Pacers. The 23-year-old did go scoreless (0-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt) across eight minutes in his Grizzlies debut, but he chipped in a board, a steal, and a block, with the defensive contributions being a staple of his in the G League. It's unclear whether Caboclo will stick with Memphis long-term, but with his 10 day-contract coming to an end soon, the team has a decision to make.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Bruno Caboclo: Expected to sign with Grizzlies•
-
Bruno Caboclo: Tallies another double-double•
-
Bruno Caboclo: Excellent outing from three-point land•
-
Bruno Caboclo: Doesn't make Houston's final roster•
-
Rockets' Bruno Caboclo: Inks deal with Houston•
-
Bruno Caboclo: Not given qualifying offer•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...