Caboclo collected five points (1-6 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and five rebounds in 23 minutes during Monday's 95-92 loss to the Nuggets.

Caboclo has earned 52 minutes across the last two contests, including 11 points (3-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two blocks, one assist, and one steal in 29 minutes during Saturday's win over the Pacers. The 23-year-old did go scoreless (0-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt) across eight minutes in his Grizzlies debut, but he chipped in a board, a steal, and a block, with the defensive contributions being a staple of his in the G League. It's unclear whether Caboclo will stick with Memphis long-term, but with his 10 day-contract coming to an end soon, the team has a decision to make.