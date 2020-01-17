Grizzlies' Bruno Caboclo: Remains sidelined
Caboclo (knee) won't play Friday against the Cavaliers.
Caboclo will miss his second straight game with left knee soreness, though he's unlikely to see much time even when healthy. He'll continue to be evaluated on a game-by-game basis moving forward.
