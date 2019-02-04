Grizzlies' Bruno Caboclo: Scoreless in start
Caboclo finished with zero points (0-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 17 minutes Sunday in the Grizzlies' 96-84 win over the Knicks.
Caboclo made his first start of the season, stepping in at small forward while Kyle Anderson (shoulder) sat out. The Grizzlies could get top shooting guard Garrett Temple (shoulder) back for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves, in which case Justin Holiday would likely slide over to small forward and bump Caboclo to the bench. Caboclo could still be in store for minutes in the teens in such a scenario, but that probably wouldn't be enough run for him to make for an appealing option in deeper leagues during the Grizzlies' three-game week.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Bruno Caboclo: Set to start Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Bruno Caboclo: Earns another 10-day deal•
-
Grizzlies' Bruno Caboclo: Strong defensive showing•
-
Grizzlies' Bruno Caboclo: Plays 23 minutes in Monday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' Bruno Caboclo: Expected to sign with Grizzlies•
-
Bruno Caboclo: Tallies another double-double•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...