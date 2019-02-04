Caboclo finished with zero points (0-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 17 minutes Sunday in the Grizzlies' 96-84 win over the Knicks.

Caboclo made his first start of the season, stepping in at small forward while Kyle Anderson (shoulder) sat out. The Grizzlies could get top shooting guard Garrett Temple (shoulder) back for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves, in which case Justin Holiday would likely slide over to small forward and bump Caboclo to the bench. Caboclo could still be in store for minutes in the teens in such a scenario, but that probably wouldn't be enough run for him to make for an appealing option in deeper leagues during the Grizzlies' three-game week.