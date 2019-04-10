Grizzlies' Bruno Caboclo: Scores 15 in loss
Caboclo supplied 15 points (6-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal in 26 minutes during Tuesday's loss to the Pistons.
Caboclo scored in double-digits for the 10th time this season, managing to contribute in every category Tuesday. While the Brazilian forward has flashed glimpses of his potential since joining the starting lineup, he remains generally raw and inconsistent. That said, Caboclo's managed to translate an increase in playing time over his past 11 games into averages of 12.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.2 blocks.
