Grizzlies' Bruno Caboclo: Sent to bench
Caboclo will come off the bench Friday against the Jazz.
The Grizzlies will go big with both Jonas Valanciunas and Joakim Noah in the frontcourt, pushing Caboclo to the pine. He's started the past four games, but has averaged just 7.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 26.5 minutes.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Bruno Caboclo: Another solid effort in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Bruno Caboclo: Well-rounded line in Saturday's win•
-
Grizzlies' Bruno Caboclo: Moving into starting five•
-
Grizzlies' Bruno Caboclo: Shifts to bench Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Bruno Caboclo: Joins starting five•
-
Grizzlies' Bruno Caboclo: Sticking in Memphis rest of season•
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...