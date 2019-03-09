Caboclo will come off the bench Friday against the Jazz.

The Grizzlies will go big with both Jonas Valanciunas and Joakim Noah in the frontcourt, pushing Caboclo to the pine. He's started the past four games, but has averaged just 7.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 26.5 minutes.

