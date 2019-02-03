Caboclo will start Sunday's game against the Knicks, Michael Wallace of Grind City Media reports.

Caboclo inked a second 10-day deal with the Grizzlies on Sunday, and he'll now make his first start since joining the team on Jan. 25. Over the last four games, Caboclo is averaging 7.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 26.8 minutes.