Caboclo produced nine points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 22 minutes Tuesday in the Grizzlies' 108-106 win over the Timberwolves.

The Grizzlies pulled the plug on Caboclo in a starting role after one game, but he still picked up extra minutes off the bench by virtue of eight players being unavailable for the contest. As he has in recent games, Caboclo saved his best work for the defensive end and struggled with his shooting from the field. He has yet to miss a free throw on any of his 13 attempts with Memphis but owns an ugly 26.3 field-goal percentage.