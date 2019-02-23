Caboclo will come off the bench for Saturday's tilt with the Cavaliers.

After a one-game stint in the starting five, Caboclo will return to his usual bench role with Jonas Valanciunas (personal) returning. In 12 games this season, Caboclo's averaging 6.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 19.4 minutes.

