Grizzlies' Bruno Caboclo: Shifts to bench Saturday
Caboclo will come off the bench for Saturday's tilt with the Cavaliers.
After a one-game stint in the starting five, Caboclo will return to his usual bench role with Jonas Valanciunas (personal) returning. In 12 games this season, Caboclo's averaging 6.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 19.4 minutes.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Bruno Caboclo: Joins starting five•
-
Grizzlies' Bruno Caboclo: Sticking in Memphis rest of season•
-
Grizzlies' Bruno Caboclo: Career-high 16 points in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Bruno Caboclo: Shifts to bench role•
-
Grizzlies' Bruno Caboclo: Scoreless in start•
-
Grizzlies' Bruno Caboclo: Set to start Sunday•
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball playoffs waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...