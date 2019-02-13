Grizzlies' Bruno Caboclo: Sticking in Memphis rest of season
Caboclo signed a contract with the Grizzlies on Wednesday.
The Grizzlies will keep Caboclo in the fold after his second 10-day contract with the club expired after Tuesday's 108-107 loss to the Spurs, during which he played 21 minutes and contributed four points (2-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds, three blocks and one assist. During his first 10 games with Memphis, Caboclo has shot a ghastly 33.3 percent from the field, but he's earned regular run on the second unit largely on the strength of his shot blocking and rebounding. Per Albert Nahmad of HeatHoops.com, Caboclo's deal is a two-year, $2.4 million pact that will guarantee him approximately $522,000 for the remainder of the 2018-19 season.
