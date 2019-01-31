Grizzlies' Bruno Caboclo: Strong defensive showing
Caboclo played 32 minutes and offered seven points (3-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt), four blocks, three rebounds and three assists Wednesday in the Grizzlies' 99-97 overtime loss to the Timberwolves.
Though the Grizzlies welcomed fellow forward JaMychal Green (knee) back from a one-game absence, it didn't result in a downturn in playing time for Caboclo. The 2014 first-round pick has now exceeded 20 minutes in three straight games and looks likely to retain a spot in the rotation for the time being while the rebuilding Grizzlies evaluate players for the upcoming campaign. His 10-day deal will soon expire, but it seems like a good bet that he'll be re-signed to another contract.
