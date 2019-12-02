Caboclo had 12 points (5-14 FG, 0-3 3PT, 2-3 FT), 13 rebounds, three steals and one assist in 29 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 115-107 win at Minnesota.

Caboclo has eight DNP designations and five scoreless performances in 10 outings, so he hasn't been very productive thus far. Even if he posted his best scoring output of the season in this contest, he shouldn't have a lot of upside going forward.