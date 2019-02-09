Miles is expected to make his Grizzlies debut in Saturday's matchup with the Pelicans, Chris Herrington of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Miles was traded from the Raptors along with Delon Wright and Jonas Valanciunas to the Grizzlies on Thursday in exchange for Marc Gasol. The team also acquired Avery Bradley from the Clippers, so they are dealing with a number of new pieces. Thus, it is hard to gauge what type of role Miles will have with his new team, but he is not expected to hold any fantasy relevance any time soon.