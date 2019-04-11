Grizzlies' C.J. Miles: Expected to pick up player option
Miles indicated Thursday that he'll exercise his player option to remain with Memphis in 2019-20, Peter Edmiston of Sports 56 WHBQ in Memphis reports.
This shouldn't come as too much of a surprise, as Miles would be unlikely to have much luck securing a more lucrative deal as a free agent. The veteran's player option for next season, which is fully guaranteed, will pay him roughly $8.7 million.
