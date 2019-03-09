Grizzlies' C.J. Miles: Listed as probable Sunday
Miles (knee) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against Orlando.
Miles is dealing with some minor soreness in his right knee. While it's likely that Miles will play, if both he and Avery Bradley (ankle) were to miss Sunday's contest, Delon Wright could be in line for extended run.
