Grizzlies' C.J. Miles: Pops up on injury report
Miles (hip) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Lakers.
Miles was a late addition to the injury report due to right hip soreness, an issue that has bothered him at multiple different times this season. He'll likely test the issue out during warmups before making a final call regarding his status. If Miles is unable to play, Delon Wright and Justin Holiday could benefit from slightly increased minutes.
