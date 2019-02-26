Grizzlies' C.J. Miles: Questionable vs. Bulls
Miles (hip) will be a game-time call for Wednesday's game against Chicago.
Miles was held out of Monday's contest due to right hip soreness, and his status for Wednesday's matchup remains in question. The Grizzlies should get a better idea of his availability closer to tipoff.
More News
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.