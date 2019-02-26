Grizzlies' C.J. Miles: Ruled out Monday
Miles (hip) has been ruled out of Monday's game against the Lakers.
After being a late addition to the injury report, Miles has been officially ruled out. His hip has been something that Miles has dealt with a number of times this season. With Miles out, Delon Wright and Justin Holiday could see increased roles. Miles' next opportunity to play would be Wednesday against Chicago, and he should be considered questionable for that contest at this time.
