Grizzlies' C.J. Miles: Scores 12 points in Saturday's win
Miles managed 12 points (4-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists, and two rebounds in 26 minutes during Saturday's 111-81 win over the Mavericks.
Miles has reached double figures in scoring in four of seven appearances with the Grizzlies this season, this after doing so just eight times across 40 games with the Raptors prior to the trade. With that being said, Miles isn't a reliable option outside of the very deepest leagues.
