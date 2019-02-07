Miles was traded from the Raptors to the Grizzlies on Thursday along with Delon Wright, Jonas Valanciunas, and a 2024 second-round pick in exchange for Marc Gasol, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Miles played a limited role for the Raptors prior to being dealt -- averaging just 5.5 points in 14.1 minutes per game -- and it's hard to see that changing with his new team. Look for the veteran to provide wing depth for Memphis.