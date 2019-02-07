Grizzlies' C.J. Miles: Sent to Memphis
Miles was traded from the Raptors to the Grizzlies on Thursday along with Delon Wright, Jonas Valanciunas, and a 2024 second-round pick in exchange for Marc Gasol, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Miles played a limited role for the Raptors prior to being dealt -- averaging just 5.5 points in 14.1 minutes per game -- and it's hard to see that changing with his new team. Look for the veteran to provide wing depth for Memphis.
More News
-
Raptors' C.J. Miles: Back in the rotation Sunday•
-
Raptors' C.J. Miles: Heats up for 15 points Tuesday•
-
Raptors' C.J. Miles: Snags five steals in Saturday's win•
-
Raptors' C.J. Miles: Enters rotation in return•
-
Raptors' C.J. Miles: Good to go Thursday•
-
Raptors' C.J. Miles: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...