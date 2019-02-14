Grizzlies' C.J. Miles: Solidifying spot on second unit
Miles contributed 12 points (5-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes Wednesday in the Grizzlies' 122-110 loss to the Bulls.
Buried on the depth chart in a Toronto organization teeming with wing options, Miles has found a solid role on the Memphis second unit since being acquired Feb. 7. In three games with his new team, he's topped 10 points on each occasion while shooting 48.3 percent from the field.
