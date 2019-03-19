Miles (foot) will miss the remainder of the season.

Although the preliminarily X-rays came back negative, an MRI revealed a stress reaction for Miles in his left foot and, as a result, the injury require approximately three-to-six weeks of off-loading to resolve. The former second-round pick in 2005 is expected to make a full recovery though and should be ready to go in time for next season. In 53 games played, the 31-year-old averaged 6.4 points, 1.8 rebounds along with shooting 36 percent from the floor splitting time with the Raptors and Grizzlies this season.