Grizzlies' C.J. Miles: X-rays return negative
Miles had X-rays on his left foot come back negative after leaving Saturday's game against the Wizards, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.
Miles was considered questionable to return to Saturday's game but never retook the court. The 31-year-old will be evaluated further once the team returns to Memphis, and it wouldn't be surprising for him to be on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Rockets.
