Spencer (personal) is off the injury report for Saturday's game against Washington.

After being away from the team for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, Spencer is set to rejoin the Grizzlies for Saturday. Given that Vince Williams (knee) and Ja Morant (ankle) are out, Spencer is in line for a big role. Over his past seven outings, Spencer has averaged 17.6 points, 5.1 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 26.2 minutes per game.