Spencer put up 11 points (3-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, three rebounds and a steal over 21 minutes in Friday's 141-125 preseason win over the Heat.

Spencer took advantage of Ja Morant's absence and backup Ty Jerome only playing four minutes, pacing the team in assists (five) and three-point attempts (six). While Spencer is in competition with Javon Small for minutes, it is worth noting Small is on a two-way contract, meaning it is likely Spencer begins the regular season as the third-string point guard behind Morant and Jerome.