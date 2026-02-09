Grizzlies' Cam Spencer: Available for Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Spencer (ankle) is available for Monday's game against the Warriors.
Spencer missed Saturday's game due to a right ankle injury, but he will return to the lineup Monday. Over his last five games, he holds averages of 15.0 points, 4.6 assists and 2.2 rebounds in 25.4 minutes per contest.
