Spencer (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the 76ers.
Spencer could see some minutes off the bench due to the absences of players such as Vince Williams (ankle), Marcus Smart (illness) and John Konchar (illness). That said, he's not expected to see enough time to be a reliable fantasy alternative in any format.
