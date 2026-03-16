Spencer is not in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Bulls.

Spencer started Friday against the Pistons and poured in an efficient 19 points but will revert to a reserve role Monday as the Grizzlies are slated to start Walter Clayton, Cedric Coward, Jaylen Wells, Rayan Rupert and Olivier-Maxence Prosper. Spencer has come off the bench in 46 of his 63 appearances this season, averaging 11.5 points, 4.4 assists and 2.3 rebounds in 22.2 minutes per contest as a reserve.