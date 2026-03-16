Grizzlies' Cam Spencer: Bench role Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Spencer is not in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Bulls.
Spencer started Friday against the Pistons and poured in an efficient 19 points but will revert to a reserve role Monday as the Grizzlies are slated to start Walter Clayton, Cedric Coward, Jaylen Wells, Rayan Rupert and Olivier-Maxence Prosper. Spencer has come off the bench in 46 of his 63 appearances this season, averaging 11.5 points, 4.4 assists and 2.3 rebounds in 22.2 minutes per contest as a reserve.