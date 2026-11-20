Spencer posted nine points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, 11 assists and one steal over 27 minutes during Thursday's 126-98 win over the Warriors.

Spencer followed Wednesday's season-high 26 points with a career-best 11 assists, demonstrating his ability to impact games without relying on scoring. He's recorded at least seven assists in four straight appearances, reflecting increased ball-handling responsibilities. His expanded playmaking role makes him an appealing fantasy option while Memphis remains shorthanded.