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Grizzlies' Cam Spencer: Cleared to play
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RotoWire Staff
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Spencer (back) is available for Friday's game against Detroit.
Spencer is no longer on the injury report after missing the front end of this back-to-back set. Spencer may be hard to trust in fantasy hoops going forward with Memphis' volatile rotations and injury reports.