Spencer has been shut down for the remainder of Summer League due to a minor ankle sprain, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reports.

Zach Edey (ankle) has also been shut down, but both rookies are expected to be 100 percent healthy for training camp. Spencer, a second-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, was a sharpshooter in college at UConn but will have an uphill battle to make Memphis' initial rotation as a rookie.