Spencer logged 12 points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds and 13 assists in 30 minutes during Sunday's 103-98 victory over the Nets.

Making his fifth straight start in place of Ja Morant (calf), Spencer delivered his third double-double of the season. The second-year guard is taking advantage of his latest opportunity in the starting five, averaging 11.8 points, 9.2 assists, 4.2 boards, 1.8 threes and 0.8 steals over 30.2 minutes, and with trade rumors circling around Morant, Spencer's role could become more secure in the near future.