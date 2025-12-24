Spencer ended with 11 points (4-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and 13 assists across 32 minutes during Tuesday's 137-128 victory over the Jazz.

The double-double was the second of the season for Spencer, and it came just two games after he recorded the first one. The second-year guard has started all three of those contests while Ja Morant (ankle) has been back on the shelf, but he's been productive regardless of his role this season. Spencer has scored in double digits in 13 straight games dating back to Nov. 22, averaging 16.4 points, 6.5 assists, 3.4 threes, 2.8 boards and 0.8 steals in 27.7 minutes over that stretch while shooting a blistering 57.0 percent from the floor, 95.8 percent from the charity stripe and 57.1 percent from beyond the arc.